September on track to be coldest on record!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Another month, another chilly start. After we had several warm months to start the year, including the warmest February and Aprils on record, this month could flip the script.

So far, we are sitting more than 8.1 degrees below normal:

The current average temperature (highs + lows for each day) this month is just sitting at 62.3°. We have had a very cool start to the month, which is not going to last long, but if you thought it was cool, you were right!

85° has been our warmest temperature this month on the 4th

80°+ has only happened 1 time, or 8% of the days this month

highs in the 70s have occurred 6 times, or 50% of the days this month

highs in the 60s have occurred 5 times, or 42% of the days this month

62° on September 1st was the coldest high temperature for the date

61° on September 2nd was the coldest high temperature for the date

Where do we stand compared to other Septembers in history for Columbus?

Right now we stand at an average of 62.3°, which as of today, is 8.1° below normal. Overall, the coldest September on record was in 1918, when we averaged just 59.0°.

But remember, temperatures on average fall through the month, so that average temperate of 59.0° is about 7.8° below normal for the entire month.

Monthly rankings for average temperatures are going down during the summer:

January: 12th warmest

February: 1st warmest

March: 42nd warmest

April: 1st warmest

May: 54th warmest

June: 52nd warmest

July: 62nd warmest

August: 87th warmest

What does this mean for the rest of the month? Will we be cold or warm?

First off, it is extremely important to know why we have had such a cold month so far. First we had a strong cold front that pushed through our area to end the month of August.

Also, we have now had the influence of two different remnant tropical systems this month. For the first two days of the month, we were post-cold front, and we were stuck under the clouds and rain showers of Harvey’s remnants.

Then, we had another strong cold front that pushed through after a brief warm-up, that left us with cool temperatures for most of last week. Finally this week, more clouds pushed in from Irma the last few days keeping cool temps locked in.

While we will have more cold fronts in September, the odds that we get remnant tropical systems coming in once a week are about zero.

Below is the 6-10 day (Sept 18-22) outlook from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA. Notice that we are in the shading for better chances of above normal temperatures.

The next three days this week, we will continue with below normal temperatures, then Friday will have near normal temperatures. Starting this weekend though, we are going to start to go above normal, and even behind a weak cold front early next week, we should stay slightly above normal for temperatures.

Below is the 10-14 day (Sept 20-26) outlook from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA. Notice that we are in the shading for better chances of above normal temperatures as we start Autumn (September 22nd).

Below is the Septmeber outlook from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA. Notice that we are projected to have slightly cooler than normal temperatures still for the month.

The reason that we are projected to have below normal temperatures for the month of September is because of our cold start. The first half of the month of September is going to go in the books with 0 (ZERO) days of above normal average temperatures.

The only day we got into the 80s in the afternoon, we started chilly in the 50s and that day. This brought our average for the day back to normal. So with 1 day at normal, and 14 below normal, its quite a ditch to dig out of.

However, the 2nd half of the month of September we look for much warmer weather, and this should help this month from being the coldest on record.

If you ever have questions about climate, temperatures, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave