Star Wars taps J.J. Abrams to write and direct Episode IX

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH/AP) — J.J. Abrams is back to finish what he started in the latest trilogy of Star Wars movies.

Abrams, who directed “The Force Awakens” in 2015, will be writing and directing Episode IX of Star Wars, the franchise announced.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Abrams takes over the project after Lucasfilm announced the departure of Colin Trevorrow, who was originally slated to direct the conclusion of the trilogy.

Episode IX is scheduled for release in 2019.