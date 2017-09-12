Star Wars taps J.J. Abrams to write and direct Episode IX

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, cast members, Lupita Nyong'o, from left, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, director J.J. Abrams, Carrie Fischer, Adam Driver and Harrison Ford pose for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," in London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH/AP) — J.J. Abrams is back to finish what he started in the latest trilogy of Star Wars movies.

Abrams, who directed “The Force Awakens” in 2015, will be writing and directing Episode IX of Star Wars, the franchise announced.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Abrams takes over the project after Lucasfilm announced the departure of Colin Trevorrow, who was originally slated to direct the conclusion of the trilogy.

Episode IX is scheduled for release in 2019.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s