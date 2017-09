PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirms three people have died after a semi truck crash Tuesday.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 725 and U.S. 127 in Camden.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.