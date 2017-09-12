PLAINVILLE, CT (NBC News) — One person was injured after a small plane crashed in a Connecticut parking lot Monday morning, and it was all caught on video!



Plainville police say the 1981 Cessna 172 crashed behind a business that is adjacent to Robertson Field Airport.



Officials say the pilot, Manfred Frost, 79, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.



Frost told local affiliate WVIT that he was going to breakfast when the plane crashed.



The FAA is investigating the crash.

Advertisement