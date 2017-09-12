Youngstown police say mom overdosed at doctor’s office

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Police said a woman at a doctor’s office in Youngstown overdosed in the bathroom and had to be revived with naloxone.

According to a police report, Iceleya Square, 30, was at an office Monday on Market Street when she went to the bathroom to give a urine sample but was found a short time later unresponsive on the floor.

Paramedics were called and Square was administered naloxone and taken to the hospital.

Police said they found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink. They also found two syringes.

Square’s children were with her at the doctor’s office, according to the police report.

After Square was treated at the hospital she was taken to the Mahoning County Jail where she was booked on charges of child endangering and drug possession. Police also discovered she had active warrants for driving under suspension, reckless operation, and non-payment of a judgment.

Mahoning County Children Services were called to arrange care for the children.