Bank robberies reported in Athens, Pickaway Counties

By Published: Updated:

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police are looking for a suspect in robberies in Pickaway and Athens Counties Wednesday.

The first robbery attempt happened around 10:30am Wednesday. Circleville police say a man walked into the US Bank and demanded money from the clerk.

Police described the man as a white male wearing a black shirt, black leather jacket and blue denim pants.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, a man robbed the Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains around 12:18pm.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect that appear to depict the same person from the Circleville robbery.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Circleville Police Department Investigation Bureau at 740-477-8246 or the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s