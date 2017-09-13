Bank robberies reported in Athens, Pickaway Counties

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police are looking for a suspect in robberies in Pickaway and Athens Counties Wednesday.

The first robbery attempt happened around 10:30am Wednesday. Circleville police say a man walked into the US Bank and demanded money from the clerk.

Police described the man as a white male wearing a black shirt, black leather jacket and blue denim pants.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, a man robbed the Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains around 12:18pm.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect that appear to depict the same person from the Circleville robbery.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Circleville Police Department Investigation Bureau at 740-477-8246 or the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.