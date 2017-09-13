Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will donate all profits Monday to Red Cross

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus-based restaurant company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced it will donate all profits at its restaurants Monday to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

CMR will donate up to $150,000 to the Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

In addition, anyone who makes a $100 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund at a Cameron Mitchell restaurant on Sept. 18 will receive a $25 gift card towards any food purchase on their next visit. The gift card cannot be used to pay for alcohol or gratuity.

