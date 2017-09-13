Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will donate all profits Monday to Red Cross

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus-based restaurant company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced it will donate all profits at its restaurants Monday to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

CMR will donate up to $150,000 to the Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

In addition, anyone who makes a $100 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund at a Cameron Mitchell restaurant on Sept. 18 will receive a $25 gift card towards any food purchase on their next visit. The gift card cannot be used to pay for alcohol or gratuity.

For more information, click here. 

https://www.facebook.com/events/148782652379656/?ref=3&action_history=null

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s