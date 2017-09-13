Columbus Police looking for suspects who robbed hotel guest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed a guest at the Woodspring Suites Hotel on Hutchinson Avenue last Tuesday.

Police say the man and women forced entry into the hotel and then forced entry into one of the rooms and robbed the victim.

One suspect is described as a black female in her 20s, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with an unknown design in black on the back, with light colored blue jeans and sandals. Her hair was in two pony tails.

The other suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 210 pounds, wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, gray hat, and white Jordan shoes with a gold stripe covering the tip and around the shoe.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identity is asked to call CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Det. Bowman at gbowman@columbuspolice.org.

