COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen girl who has been missing for a year from Columbus.

Alexis Mills went missing Sept. 13, 2016. The NCMEC says she may be in the Columbus area still.

Mills is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 138 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Mills’ whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.