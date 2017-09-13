‘Day of Giving’ donations put to good use

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio was generous in helping storm victims in Houston and now those donations are being put to good use.

It was one week ago that a semi-truck was right outside of our NBC 4 studio. After traveling thousands of miles, it was unloaded Wednesday. Because of your help and generosity, it’s helping thousands of people.

“So here’s the stuff from you guys and so we literally just got it off the truck,” said Jimn Kyles, Pastor of The Church in Rosenburg Texas,

Kyles says it’s been a busy day as he facetimed us from a warehouse where all the supplies are getting ready to go into the hands of people who need them. More than 3,200 volunteers showed up in the last week.

“These are clothes you can see just right here. There’s more clothes here. Then now we’ll get into the more nonperishables. All over 21/2 million pounds of goods into locations where people were not able to get goods. We’re really excited to see all of the supplies,’ says Pastor Kyles. “The little girl came out and gave us a huge hug just saying thank you thank you so it was so amazing to see that happen.”

Pastor Kyles says supplies are still needed, “It’s rebuilding supplies it’s sheetrock, it’s lumber, it’s the things that now people are going to have to go back and rebuild.”

“Someone might say well, that was just a little bucket just put some supplies. In fact, I read some of the labels and it’s amazing. People, even the way they wrote the words and said ‘we love you’, ‘we’re here,’ ‘we’re supporting you,’ those words of encouragement. Those supplies inside of the bucket, they make all the difference to every person that receives them. And so every little thing matters you guys are amazing,” said Kyles. “We love you we thank you we feel the love and we’re so eternally grateful to you guys.”

We want to thank everyone who came out here and made our NBC 4 “Day of Giving” so special.