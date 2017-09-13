Dublin police host active shooter training

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – Classes were held at the Dublin Justice Center Wednesday evening. Nearly 25 students learned valuable lessons to survive an active shooter situation.

Hana Warren had similar training at her job but brought her husband Julian Warren.

“A lot of it I didn’t think about before. I know I heard on the news how these things happen, but I never thought it could actually happen to me here or at the grocery store, movie theater,” said Warren.

Julian Warren said he’s glad he signed up for the class.

“The best case scenario is I will never have to use these skills I learned today, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared,” said Julian Warren.

Dublin police officers divided the lesson into two sections. The first half showed video presentations of a real life massacre like Columbine, Sandy Hook and the theater shooting in Colorado. Jessica Henderson also signed up for the class.

“It’s hard to watch. It’s absolutely hard to watch but it’s important to be prepared for these kinds of things you never know what you might face,” said Henderson.

Students also learned they only have seconds to block a doorway with whatever they can find. Officer Bruce McKenna with the Dublin Police Department taught the class.

“We don’t want people so deathly afraid that it’s going to happen to them because it is an unlikely event but what we are trying to make them feel is that they’re empowered in an unlikely even that they feel they have some sort of control and an otherwise uncontrollable situation,” said McKenna.

For the last three years, these officers have taught the importance of keeping distance between yourself and the active shooter, being aware of your surroundings, and trusting your instincts. Warren said she feels more confident.

“I do feel empowered. The instructor I feel is very powerful in getting us out there to do something not just sit there,” said Warren.