Harvest Moon or Hunter’s Moon, what is next?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – We are almost a month past the solar eclipse, and the Moon is still a talker after hiding the sun for a while last month.

One of the big questions I have been getting about the moon lately, is when is the “harvest moon” this year?

The full moon each month has a name…

These names are typically given to the moon during a certain month based on the conditions outside, or what people do around that time of the year. According to the Farmer’s Almanac these named were originally given by Native Americans and adopted by Colonial Americans.

Below is a list of what each month’s full moon name is from the Farmer’s Almanac :

January – Wolf Moon

February – Snow Moon

March – Worm Moon

April – Pink Moon

May – Flower Moon

June – Strawberry Moon

July – Buck Moon

August – Sturgeon Moon

September – Corn Moon

October – Hunter’s Moon

November – Beaver Moon

December – Cold Moon

For a full description of each of these moons: Farmer’s Almanac Full Moon Meanings

Most of these actually make sense in describing activities that occur in that month, some of them are a bit less clear.

What about the “Harvest Moon” and wasn’t our last full moon the “Harvest Moon”

This moon is actually the full moon that lands closest to the start of the Autumnal Equinox, or the start of Fall. This year, the start is on Friday, September 22nd, at 4:02 pm.

The “Corn Moon” fell on September 6th, 16 days before the start of Fall. The “Hunter’s Moon” falls on October 5th, about 13 days after the start of Fall, which makes it closer this year. So in 2017 the Hunter’s Moon will also be known by the name of the “Harvest Moon”

Below is a list of the Full Moon schedule for thus year:

January 12

February 10

March 12

April 11

May 10

Jun 9

July 9

August 7

September 6

October 5

November 4

December 3

When is the next “Blue Moon” since there is not one in 2017?

It happens right away in 2018, in January! The “Wolf Moon” in on January 1st, the “Blue Moon” is on January 31st.

It also happens in March of 2018, on the 1st and 31st of that month too.

What about when a “Blue Moon” is defined as the 3rd or 4 Full Moon’s in a season?

This goes back to something published a long time ago in the Maine Farmer’s Almanac. It actually is not terribly uncommon either.

It doesn’t always happen with the 2 in a month full moons either. In fact, our first Winter 2017-18 Full Moon does not occur until January 1st, and we only get 3 during that season.

But, in Spring of 2019, we will have 4 Full Moons, and the 3rd will occur on May 18th of 2019. This is because the Full Moon cycle of 2019 puts the dates more in the middle of the month. The first Full Moon of Spring occurs right at the start of Spring, and the last one occurs at the end of Spring.

What about the “Black Moon” what is it, and when does it occur next?

By “Black Moon” I am talking about a month that has no Full Moon. This term became slightly more popular in the late 90s (1999) when we had no Full Moon in February.

This will occur again in 2018, when we have double full moons (Blue Moon) in January and March of that year. Since February is only 28 days long (~75% of the time), it is the only month where a “Black Moon” or a month without a Full Moon is possible.

Is the moon really made of cheese?

No.

If you ever have questions about the moon, moon names, stuff in the sky, or any on Earth weather questions, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave