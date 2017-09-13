LEBO, Kan. (KSNT) – Christmas came to Lebo early this year. The small community came together to throw a Christmas celebration Sunday for a 3-year-old boy. Christian Risner has terminal cancer.

“For our family this very well may be the last holiday we have with him and to be able to have it early and to have the love and support of the community is a huge blessing to all of us,” said Sarah Risner, Christian’s mother.

To make Christmas come to life in September, many in the community decorated their homes with lights and statues. Hundreds brought food to the Lebo Baptist Church for a Christmas feast.

Kelly Fruend, the woman who organized the event, said she felt like God was telling her to do this for Christian’s family.

“I wanted the family to be able to make some amazing memories with their son in the time that they have left and to enjoy it and look back and see good times,” said Fruend.

Along with the meal, there was a silent auction and donation drive. Fruend said all the money that was raised will go straight to Christian’s family.

While they’re overwhelmed and thankful for the support, Christian’s parents aren’t surprised. Risner said this is just the type of giving that happens in Lebo.

“Lebo is always there to help when people need it and this whole town has come together and hasn’t even batted an eye,” said Risner.

After the celebration, Christian and his family, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, took a carriage ride around Lebo to see all the lights and decorations.