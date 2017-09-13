Man accused of exposing himself in several Columbus stores

(Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are searching for a man accused of exposing himself in an Easton store.

Carlos Cuellar, 34, is wanted on charges of public indecency at the Forever XXI at Easton and the Northland Plaza Discount Fashion Warehouse.

The victim in the Forever XXI incident said she noticed the suspect behind a clothing rack staring at her. When the rack was no longer blocking the suspect, she said she could see him head to toe, with his pants unzipped and his penis in his hand.

Police say Cueller is also known as Hugo Cuellar, Jamie Sanchez and Hugo Caudillo-Cuellar.

Cuellar also has a warrant out for his arrest from another public indecency report from 2016. That incident took place at the Polaris mall.

Anyone who knows the location of Cuellar is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2557.

