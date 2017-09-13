Man arrested for shooting death of pregnant 22-year-old girlfriend

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Pickaway County authorities have arrested a man for the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend.

Haven Foster, 22, was found by her father in May. She had a gunshot wound and was transported to Berger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man, Kenneth Jerome Oliver, was arrested Sept. 12 in Franklin County after several months of investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-472-6033 or 740-477-6000.

