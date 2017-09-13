Man drops ring through bridge during marriage proposal

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — A marriage proposal is a moment most couples remember for the rest of their lives; however one man made a real splash with his ring, when he dropped it through a bridge during the big moment.

Seth Dixon decided to ask his girlfriend of four years, Ruth Salas, to marry him.

“I knew it was good spot for us,” Dixon told KMBC about choosing the bridge at a nearby park to pop the question.

When the right time came, Dixon got down on his knee, opened the ring box to ask Salas to spend the rest of her life with him…and the ring fell out of its box. What happened next was what caused the video of the proposal to go viral.

The ring fell onto the bridge and through a slat…straight into the water.

“And of course I looked over the bridge and I’m like it really did fall. I heard the plop of the ring and I’m like, oh no,” Salas said recalling the moment.

Unfortunately, despite several people jumping into the water to search, the ring wasn’t found.

But Salas says she’s not worried, “I don’t have it on me, obviously. But it will all work out.”