Massachusetts man applies for job during police chase

KRON Staff Published:

BOSTON, MA (KRON)– A Massachusetts man involved in a police chase took an unexpected detour.

He walked into a business and asked for a job interview to elude officers.

Police tell WFXT, the suspect allegedly ran over a trooper’s foot during a traffic stop.

Surveillance video captured the man walking into the business and asking for the manager.

A short time later, the manager led the suspect to his office where he began conducting an interview.

Officers said, the manager noticed a police dog by the window and the suspect started to worry.

Police entered the business and arrested him.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s