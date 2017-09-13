Massive, slimy ‘fatberg’ clogging a London sewer weighs 143 tons

LONDON (AP) — British engineers say they have launched a “sewer war” against a giant fat blob clogging London’s sewers, which may soon be destined for a museum.

The Museum of London says it is trying to acquire a chunk of the 1143 U.S. ton mass of oil, fat, diapers and baby wipes currently clogging one of the city’s Victorian sewers.

Utility company Thames Water is trying to dislodge the smelly blob, which is 820 feet long, by breaking it up with high-powered hoses. They say the process could take weeks.

Thames Water’s Matt Rimmer says the fatberg is “a total monster and taking a lot of manpower and machinery to remove as it’s set hard.”

He said the task is “basically like trying to break up concrete.”

Museum director Sharon Ament said Wednesday that adding the fatberg to its collection “would raise questions about how we live today and also inspire our visitors to consider solutions to the problems of growing metropolises.”

The museum hopes to obtain a cross-section of the fatberg. It hasn’t decided how it would be displayed.

Video above courtesy Thames Water via AP