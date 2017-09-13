More Red Cross volunteers from Central Ohio head down to Florida

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Some residents in Florida are finally getting back into their homes today to assess the damage, but over 100,000 people are still displaced in shelters.

That’s part of the reason why our local American Red Cross is sending down volunteers from Ohio to assist with relief efforts.

“I’ve been here for less than 24 hours now, just an incredible group of volunteers that I’ve met,” said Ohio Buckeye Region Red Cross spokesperson Jordan Tetting. “They’re here to help people.”

Tetting is working on providing displaced families with shelter after Hurricane Irma. She’s apart of 91 Red Cross volunteers from Central Ohio who are helping in Florida and Texas.

She said emergency response vehicles arrived in Orlando on Wednesday that came all the way from Salem, Oregon. One of its first missions will be to go down into the Florida Keys for the first time since the hurricane.

“All of the Central Ohio vehicles are in Texas, so we activated a lot of our Northwest country vehicles to come down to Florida,” said Tetting. “They’ve had a long drive, but the volunteers are in good spirits and they’re ready to help people.”

She said some have been able to get back into their homes today, but for those who can’t Red Cross evacuation centers are transitioning into shelters.

“We’re really wrapping our arms around the people in Florida and bringing a little light and hope to their lives right now,” said Tetting.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a Red Cross volunteer, you can attend an orientation:

WHEN: Every Thursday at 6pm

WHERE: Red Cross Offices, 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH