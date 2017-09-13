Officer relieved of duty after violent arrest caught on camera

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs says an officer who was present for the violent arrest of a man in an east Columbus market has been relieved of duties pending an investigation.

In a video released Wednesday afternoon, Chief Jacobs said she watched a body camera video of one of the officers at the scene of the September 1 arrest of Timothy Davis.

In a statement, the police department said:

The Columbus Division of Police has removed a police officer from his patrol assignment for inappropriate and unprofessional comments following an arrest on September 1, 2017. The comments were heard after a review of body camera footage stemming from the arrest of Timothy Davis. It does not appear the officer depicted in the footage was involved in the arrest of Davis. “I am appalled by the statements made by this officer. They are not consistent with the training of our officers. Accountability and transparency are vital to our entire community and ever member of the Division. We have taken the officers badge and weapon pending further investigation,” said Chief Kimberley Jacobs. The comments depicted in the body camera footage will be investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau. The arrest of Davis is also being investigated by Internal Affairs separately.