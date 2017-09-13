Ohio executes killer of two people

Gary Otte (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections)

LUCASVILLE, OH (AP) – Ohio has executed a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in suburban Cleveland in 1992.

Death row inmate Gary Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura in their apartments.

Otte’s execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The 45-year-old Otte unsuccessfully argued Ohio’s lethal-injection method put him at risk of suffering serious pain from two of the three drugs the state uses. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected his attempt to delay his execution.

The execution was Ohio’s second this year. Ohio put to death a condemned child killer in July.

