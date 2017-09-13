Oklahoma student praises Ohio State, Columbus in open letter after football game visit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pride of Oklahoma member Gillian Gauss wrote an open letter to the fans of Ohio State thanking them for their hospitality during the football game last Saturday.

Gauss, a student at Oklahoma University, says when the Pride of Oklahoma arrived for practice sessions at Franklin Heights High School, nearly everyone they met welcomed them and treated them with kindness.

“On more occasions than one I was pulled aside, and very intentionally told, ‘Welcome to Columbus. We are so glad that you are here,’ Gauss wrote in a letter.

Guass goes on saying that even during the band’s pre-game performance every fan stood and gave them respect while they played.

“A quick comment on the Ohio State band; not only are they incredible performers, they are genuinely wonderful people. I had the opportunity to talk to the assistant band director, and the drum majors, and I can honestly say they are some of the kindest people I have ever met,” Gauss wrote in description of the TBDBITL.

Guass also apologizes from the actions of some of the Oklahoma students. “I was embarrassed by their actions and conduct, and would like to say they are not an accurate representation of the University of Oklahoma. There is a difference between being excited for your team, and being disrespectful. They took everything a little too far, and for that I would like to apologize.”

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma’s quarterback, also apologized for his actions after the Sooners’ win over the Buckeyes, when he planted the team flag in the middle of Ohio stadium.

Guass finishes her letter by saying her trip to Columbus has changed her way of thinking. “Your hospitality has inspired me to conduct my everyday life a little differently. I am looking forward to next time.”