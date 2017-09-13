Police respond to shooting reports at Washington high school

SPOKANE, WA (AP) — Fire officials in Washington state say people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn’t release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire.