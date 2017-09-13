Sullivant Avenue closed after crash with car and tow truck

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say Sullivant Avenue is closed both directions between S. Warren Avenue and S. Ogden Avenue after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Medics were called to the 2600 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 2:00 am.

A car was involved in an accident with a tow truck. Officials say the truck was towing a car at the time.

Police say three people were transported to Mount Carmel West. One person was originally transported in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The street will remain closed while the incident is under investigation.