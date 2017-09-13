Tennis star Serena Williams shares first photo of her baby girl

By Published:

(INSIDE EDITION) — Tennis star Serena Williams has introduced her little bundle of joy to the world, sharing the new baby’s photo on Instagram.

The baby girl’s name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. She was born weighing pounds, 14 ounces.

Williams, 35, who gave birth earlier in the month, also revealed there were some problems that kept mom and baby hospitalized.

“So we’re leaving the hospital after 6, 7 days, it’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications but look what we got, we got a baby girl,” she said in her Instagram stories.

She did not share details of the complications.

It was the first child for Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s