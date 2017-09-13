Tennis star Serena Williams shares first photo of her baby girl

(INSIDE EDITION) — Tennis star Serena Williams has introduced her little bundle of joy to the world, sharing the new baby’s photo on Instagram.

The baby girl’s name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. She was born weighing pounds, 14 ounces.

Williams, 35, who gave birth earlier in the month, also revealed there were some problems that kept mom and baby hospitalized.

“So we’re leaving the hospital after 6, 7 days, it’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications but look what we got, we got a baby girl,” she said in her Instagram stories.

She did not share details of the complications.

It was the first child for Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34.