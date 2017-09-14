Columbus police searching for missing seven-year-old boy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a seven-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Donzell Houston Jr. was last seen in the area of Ohio Elementary School around 3:30pm.

He was wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves. “Ladie’s Man” was printed on the front. He was wearing black jeans and carrying a blue gray and black backpack. He was wearing red white and blue Fila shoes. He may be wearing a blue coat.

He is described as a black male standing 3’5″ and weighing around 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.