NEW PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) — A Florida woman faces battery charges after deputies say she hit a man who did not want to have sex with her.

Deputies responded to Rebecca Lynn Phelps’ home just before 2am on Thursday.

Deputies say Phelps was outside her home drinking with the victim. She began to get angry when the victim refused to have sex with her.

Phelps then allegedly began to scream and hit the victim, leaving red marks on his face. Deputies say the victim yelled for Phelps to stop or he would call 911. Phelps then scratched the victim’s arm, causing him to bleed.

Deputies say a witness inside the home did not see what happened, but heard the victim yelling at Phelps “Stop hitting me” and then the witness heard a smack.

Phelps was arrested on one count of battery.