ESPN says it accepts Jemele Hill’s apology for Pres. Trump tweets

By Published:
FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its “Sportscenter” host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” and “bigot.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday called Hill’s comments outrageous and something that could be considered a fire-able offense by ESPN.

The network said in a statement issued shortly before midnight that Hill has a right to her personal beliefs, but not to share them on a public platform that implies she is speaking for the network. ESPN said she’s acknowledged that her tweets crossed the line.

In her own tweet , Hill said she regretted that her comments painted her company in an unfair light.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s