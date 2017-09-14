Father sentenced after accidental shooting of 2-year-old son

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A Columbus father was sentenced to probation Tuesday after his two-year-old son accidentally shot himself.

Brandon Hill pleaded guilty to reckless homicide on July 31, 2017.

A handgun had been on Hill’s nightstand when the boy grabbed it and accidentally shot himself. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Hill was sentenced to three years of probation. If he violates any of the terms, he will serve a three-year prison term.

Those terms include paying child support, continuing mental health counseling, submitting to alcohol and drug testing, keeping verifiable employment, and abstaining from new convictions or arrests.

 

 

