Former Dublin Scioto teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

Gregory Lee

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Dublin Scioto High School teacher Gregory Lee has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, between November 2016 and May 2017, Lee, 52, while a teacher at Dublin Scioto High School, engaged in sexual acts with one of his female 15-year-old students in his car at a public park and in his classroom.

Lee was placed on administrative leave following the allegations against him, and would later resign following the demand by the school district.

Lee faces 15-30 years in prison.

Lee had been with Dublin City Schools for 22 years, and according to his personnel file had a number of disciplinary actions tied to interactions with female students.

The district says while Lee’s previous actions were inappropriate, none of them were criminal.

