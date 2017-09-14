Indians aim for 22nd straight win

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Now that they’ve set an AL record with 21 consecutive wins, the seemingly unstoppable Indians take aim at the major league mark of 26 in a row by the 1916 New York Giants.
Cleveland tries for No. 22 when it hosts Kansas City in the opener of a four-game series.
Josh Tomlin, who is 5-0 with a 2.57 ERA in his last six outings, pitches against Royals rookie Jake Junis.
Kansas City was outscored 20-0 during its three-day visit to Cleveland last month, but maybe Junis can finally slow down the Indians. He is 4-0 with a 2.48 ERA in his past six starts.
With a 5-3 victory Wednesday over Detroit, the Indians matched the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest winning streak since 1900.
One note about those 1916 Giants — their century-old record includes a tie during the string. At 14-0, the Indians are off to the best September start since the 1991 Minnesota Twins went 15-0.
PHOTOS: Indians set American League record with 21 straight wins
PHOTOS: Indians set American League record with 21 straight wins x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
-
PHOTOS: Singer/Actress Selena Gomez
-
PHOTOS: Singer/Actress Selena Gomez
-
PHOTOS: Florida storm damage
-
PHOTOS: Florida storm damage
-
PHOTOS: Apple’s $999 iPhone X
-
PHOTOS: Apple’s $999 iPhone X
-
PHOTOS: New Apple iPhone 8
-
PHOTOS: New Apple Watch
-
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Irma
As if the Indians needed any help, they expect to get All-Star reliever Andrew Miller back following his second stint on the disabled list with knee tendinitis.
Cleveland pitching coach Mickey Callaway said the club hopes to have Miller pitch Thursday in a “low leverage” situation where he gets one out in an inning. From there, the Indians will give Miller a few days off and then steadily increase his workload to prepare him for the postseason.
“He feels great,” Callaway said. “We’re very encouraged with everything so far.” One of the majors’ best late-inning pitchers, Miller is 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA in 48 games.