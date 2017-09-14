Indians aim for 22nd straight win

By Published:
A Cleveland Indians fan shows his support for the team prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 13, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Now that they’ve set an AL record with 21 consecutive wins, the seemingly unstoppable Indians take aim at the major league mark of 26 in a row by the 1916 New York Giants.

Cleveland tries for No. 22 when it hosts Kansas City in the opener of a four-game series.

Josh Tomlin, who is 5-0 with a 2.57 ERA in his last six outings, pitches against Royals rookie Jake Junis.

Kansas City was outscored 20-0 during its three-day visit to Cleveland last month, but maybe Junis can finally slow down the Indians. He is 4-0 with a 2.48 ERA in his past six starts.

With a 5-3 victory Wednesday over Detroit, the Indians matched the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest winning streak since 1900.

One note about those 1916 Giants — their century-old record includes a tie during the string. At 14-0, the Indians are off to the best September start since the 1991 Minnesota Twins went 15-0.

PHOTOS: Indians set American League record with 21 straight wins

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 24: Reliever Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on July 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

As if the Indians needed any help, they expect to get All-Star reliever Andrew Miller back following his second stint on the disabled list with knee tendinitis.

Cleveland pitching coach Mickey Callaway said the club hopes to have Miller pitch Thursday in a “low leverage” situation where he gets one out in an inning. From there, the Indians will give Miller a few days off and then steadily increase his workload to prepare him for the postseason.

“He feels great,” Callaway said. “We’re very encouraged with everything so far.” One of the majors’ best late-inning pitchers, Miller is 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA in 48 games.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s