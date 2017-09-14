Listing for house next to Michigan cemetery promotes ‘quiet neighbors’

By Published:
This Sept. 8, 2017 photo provided by Shane Broyles shows a real estate sign in the yard of a home in Dewitt, Mich., that markets the fact that the dwelling, across the street from a cemetery, has quiet neighbors. (Shane Broyles photo via AP)

DEWITT, MI (AP) — How’s this for curb appeal: A Michigan real estate agent selling a house next to a cemetery is promoting it with a sign that says “quiet neighbors.”

Shane Broyles says the message immediately came to mind when he saw the four-bedroom house in DeWitt, which is in the middle of the state near Lansing. He says his grandparents knew a man who lived next to a cemetery and joked about it.

Broyles told the Lansing State Journal that he hadn’t previously used humor to market a house. But he says “there’s not much point to life” without some fun.

The seller, Deborah Perrin, likes the “quiet neighbors” sign. She says she can guarantee there won’t be a new subdivision going up in the cemetery.

