Lords of the Underground rapper Doitall running for office

By Published:
FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2004, file photo, rapper Dupre "Doitall" Kelly speaks at a news conference in Newark, N.J., to announce "Hip Hop for the P.E.O.P.L.E.," a national community service and anti-violence initiative. Kelly announced Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, that he plans to run for an at-large council seat in Newark next year. NJ.com reports Kelly is the chief executive of the Newark-based media production and event planning company 211 Media Group. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A member of hip-hop trio Lords of the Underground says he’s running for political office in New Jersey.

Dupre “Doitall” Kelly announced Thursday he plans to run for an at-large council seat in Newark next year.

NJ.com reports Kelly is the chief executive of the Newark-based media production and event planning company 211 Media Group. His 211 Community Impact nonprofit addresses youth gun violence, mental health and literacy.

Kelly says he wants to expand the arts and culture industry in Newark, the state’s biggest city.

All nine of Newark’s city council seats are up for election next May. This will be Kelly’s first run for political office.

Lords of the Underground won BET’s best rap group award in 1993. Its songs include “Chief Rocka” and “Tic Toc.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s