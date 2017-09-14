Mansfield robbery suspect arrested after police chase

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Police say a suspected bank robber was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mansfield area.

According to Mansfield police, a man demanded “all the money” from a teller at the Key Bank at 1485 Lexington Avenue around 9:33am Thursday. The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the man then drove away from the bank in a vehicle.

A short time later, patrol officers say they located the suspect vehicle in the Woodland neighborhood area at which time the suspect vehicle fled from officers, starting a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of West 4th Street and State Route 309 in Ontario, Ohio according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Leviticus Lee Drye.

Drye was taken to Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield where he was treated for injuries suffered during the chase. He was arrested after his release from the hospital.

A passenger in the front seat of the vehicle was also hospitalized.

Drye was charged with aggravated robbery for the Key Bank incident. He was also identified as the suspect in the robbery of a Subway restaurant Wednesday night. He faces a robbery charge in that case.