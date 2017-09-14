Ohio man sentenced to 35 years in prison for breaking into homes, raping 6-year-old

Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without the chance of parole for breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.

Thirty-year-old Justin Christian pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including rape, kidnapping and burglary. He declined to say anything before a judge sentenced him.

Prosecutors say Christian carefully planned the abduction attempts and scouted the homes.

Investigators say he tried to take the 10-year-old from her bedroom in Elyria in February 2016, but she fought him off.

They say a few months later he abducted the 6-year-old from her Cleveland home and raped her while holding her for 17 hours elsewhere.

Christian’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

