Ohio school report cards released–see how your district did

Courtesy: Thinkstock

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Education released school report cards Thursday, assigning grades from A though F for a list of performance components.

The school districts receive grades in the following categories: Achievement, Gap Closing, K-3 Literacy, Progress, Graduation Rate, and Prepared for Success. Click here for more information on each of these components.

Columbus City Schools received an F in every category except K-3 Literacy, where the district received a D.

Click here to download an Excel spreadsheet of all Ohio schools’ rankings.

