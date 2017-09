DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash on I-71 in Delaware County.

The crash occurred around 9am Thursday just north of the U.S. 36/37 interchange. One car was involved.

The Patrol has not released the name of the victim.

