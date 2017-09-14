Police: Ohio man breaks into unfinished home, cracks open beer, uses restroom on floor

WLWT-TV Published:

CHEVIOT, OH (WLWT) — A man is facing charges after police said he did some questionable things inside an unfinished home in Colerain Township.

Court documents say Brandon Barnes, 33, of Cheviot, entered a home on Forest Valley Drive that was under construction, drank a beer and then urinated and defecated on the floor.

On top of that, he is accused of stealing packages from a porch in that area, NBC affiliate WLWT-TV reports.

Police said when they finally found him, he was driving under suspension with the two packages he stole in the passenger’s seat.

Barnes is now charged with criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespassing, theft and driving under suspension.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s