Seven people who are non-U.S. citizens indicted for election fraud in Franklin County

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Grand Jury indicted 7 individuals who are not U.S. citizens for registering and voting in Franklin County in 2012, 2015, and 2016.

The counts include illegal voting (F4), false voter registration (F5), or a combination of both charges.

The following people were indicted:

  • Ana Matias, age 56, Columbus
  • Irnatine W. Boayue, age 41, Canal Winchester
  • Janitha Rippey, age 33, Columbus
  • Kenyron O. Glasgow, age 38, Columbus
  • Yaakov Menashe Schulman, age 41, Columbus
  • Leslie Caroline Allen, age 56, Columbus
  • Gilbert A. Brown, age 59, Columbus

The Secretary of State and Ohio Attorney General recently referred 36 cases to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Other people who were not citizens who had registered and/or voted but had checked the “No” box on the question whether they were a U.S. citizen were not criminally charged. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says these people removed from the voter rolls. Other cases remain under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s