Seven people who are non-U.S. citizens indicted for election fraud in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Grand Jury indicted 7 individuals who are not U.S. citizens for registering and voting in Franklin County in 2012, 2015, and 2016.

The counts include illegal voting (F4), false voter registration (F5), or a combination of both charges.

The following people were indicted:

Ana Matias, age 56, Columbus

Irnatine W. Boayue, age 41, Canal Winchester

Janitha Rippey, age 33, Columbus

Kenyron O. Glasgow, age 38, Columbus

Yaakov Menashe Schulman, age 41, Columbus

Leslie Caroline Allen, age 56, Columbus

Gilbert A. Brown, age 59, Columbus

The Secretary of State and Ohio Attorney General recently referred 36 cases to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Other people who were not citizens who had registered and/or voted but had checked the “No” box on the question whether they were a U.S. citizen were not criminally charged. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says these people removed from the voter rolls. Other cases remain under investigation.