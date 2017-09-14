Shirtless Indiana officers featured in police calendar

MUNCIE, IN (WISH) — A calendar full of Muncie, Indiana police officers in — and out — of uniform is set to go on sale this weekend.

The sale of the calendar comes after a selfie of “hunky cops” preparing to provide hurricane relief in Gainesville, Florida, prompted a burst of social media inquiries about the officers’ marital status, as well as more than 100,000 comments complimenting the officers’ good looks.

The 2018 Muncie Police Department Calendar will be on sale at the Muncie Mall on Saturday from 2-5 p.m., located at 3501 N. Granville Avenue.

If you have a favorite officer of the month, you’re in luck! Officers featured in the calendar will be there to sign autographs and take photos.

The Muncie Police Department says all money raised from the calendars will remain in the Muncie area, benefiting domestic violence victims and the Domestic Violence Awareness Program.

The calendar costs $20. If you can’t make it Saturday, you can buy the calendar here.

