Superintendent: Football players never asked to stop carrying police flag, despite Facebook rumors

JOHNSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — Parents and students at Northridge High School were outraged by rumors on social media that the football team was told not to carry a police flag before its football games.

Scott Schmidt, the superintendent of Northridge Local Schools, says the reason the football team carried the police flag was a part of military appreciation night.

Many concerned parents began posting this picture to their Facebook page because of a rumor. It claimed the football team had to stop carrying this blue, black, and white police flag because someone was offended by it.

Superintendent Schmidt says in his Facebook post that this is not true. The football players were not asked to stop carrying the flag. They had permission to do so for military appreciation day.

He also says this was not and never was about allowing kids to show their support the police.

NBC4 was present during football practice Thursday, but the coaches wanted to focus on their upcoming game and did not want to comment.

There is expected to be a meeting Thursday at 6:30pm with the superintendent and concerned parents here at Northridge.

That Facebook post also said this school will plan to have a “First Responders Night” on October 6 and encouraged first responders to come dressed in uniform.

The superintendent says this is effort to build strong relations with this school and the community.