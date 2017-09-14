Columbus University City Kroger store to close in October

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Kroger Co. announced Thursday that its store along Olentangy River Road in the University City shopping center will close on October 16.

The company said the landlord for the store is redeveloping the site and has decided not to renew Kroger’s lease.

“It has been an honor to serve the University community for the past 56 years,” said Bill Green, vice president of operations for Kroger’s Columbus Division.  “We look forward to providing continued service to our customers at our other campus-area Kroger locations.”

The Kroger gas station near the store will close on the same date.

Green said the store’s 63 employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to another Kroger store in the Columbus division.

