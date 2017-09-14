VIDEO: Purse snatched from elderly woman’s scooter

BURBANK, CA (WCMH/KCAL) – Police in California are looking for a woman who stole a purse from an elderly woman’s electric scooter.

According to Burbank police, the 82-year-old woman was maneuvering through a Marc’s store in an electric scooter with her purse on the floor board.

When the woman reached up to grab an item from a store shelf, another woman grabbed the purse from the scooter and left the store.

Police found the purse a short time later with the victim’s credit cards, ID and money missing. The credit cards were used to make large purchases at Target and Lowes.

