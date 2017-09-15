Army veterans finding ways to balance loyalty between Black Knights and Buckeyes

COLUMBUS,OH (WCMH) – Saturday at 4:30pm, Ohio State and Army will play each other for the first time in football.

And while the vast majority of fans inside the Shoe will be rooting for the Scarlet and Gray, a sizable amount will be rooting for the Black Knights. But what about those Army veterans who go to Ohio State? Who are they rooting for? We went to campus to find out.

“It’s awesome. It’s the first time they’ve ever played the Army. It’s super exciting around here,” said Emily Gray.

Gray is an Army reservist. She’s proudly served her country for six years. But she’s also a proud Columbus native and a senior at Ohio State.

“You know, I wish the Army the best in everything they do but in this particular game, it’s definitely the Buckeyes,” said Gray.

But is this how all Buckeyes who serve in the Army feel? Not at all.

“I’ll be pulling for Army on Saturday. Any other day during football season, I’d be pulling for the Scarlet and Gray,” said Walt Gouldin.

Gouldin is a former Army infantry officer and did a deployment in Iraq. He graduated from West Point in 2009. In fact, he was a walk-on for the football team and lettered his senior year. Now, he’s getting his MBA at the Fisher College of Business.

“Every service academy, we’re going to come in and give you all we’ve got,” said Gouldin. “We’re going to be very disciplined. I think we will absolutely have a good chance on Saturday”.

And he’s not alone in thinking that. Former Army aviation officer Matthew Rosebaugh agrees.

“I gotta root for Army. Because I went there for 4 years, all the home games. All the Army-Navy games. I think they stand a chance against Ohio State this year,” said Rosebaugh.

Rosebaugh graduated from West Point in 2009 as well. Now, he’s not just getting his MBA, but also teaching sophomores in the Army ROTC program, who are rooting for the Buckeyes, not the Black Knights.

“I think it’s a little different because they see themselves being at Ohio State right now and that’s the home team to root for,” said Rosebaugh. “Yes they will all be Army officers at West Point but there’s a little bit of a disconnect there because they’re not there yet.”