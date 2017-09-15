Chlorine leak causes shelter in place in Washington CH

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to shelter in place after a chlorine leak was reported in Washington Court House.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a chlorine leak at the water treatment plant near N. North Street and Park has caused a vapor cloud.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area and are instructing people to stay inside their homes.

Park Drive is shut down at Lakeview Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

