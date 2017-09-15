Columbus police arrest suspect in campus burglary and sex crime

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the suspect broke into a home near Ohio State’s campus and attempted to sexually assault two people.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers along with Campus Walking Crew officers responded to a residence on E. 14th Avenue on a report of a burglary in progress.

The info on the run indicated a man had entered the caller’s home and attempted to sexually assault two people.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they observed the suspect masturbating.

Officers arrested Calvin Bishop Lynn, 22, and charged him with burglary and public indecency engaging in a sex act.

Police continue to investigate but say Lynn could face additional charges.