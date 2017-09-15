Coupon gets you reduced admission to Jack Hanna’s Fall Fest 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jack Hanna’s Fall Fest at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is back!

NBC4 is proud to be a media sponsor for yet another year and offer a reduced admission coupon for those thinking of heading out to this annual event. CLICK HERE TO TO PRINT YOUR COUPON!

Fall Fest runs from 9am to 5pm on Saturday September 23 and Sunday Sept 24. You will have the opportunity to see Jack Hanna live on stage on both days. Jungle Jack Hanna takes the stage with all of his animal friends from 11 am to 1pm on the Animals On Safari Stage where you can hear stories of all of Jack’s travels.

Fall Fest will be filled with lots of special activities, attractions, and entertainment like the character Ambassador Rolling Jamboree featuring Polly Polar Bear, Jama Giraffe, and the rest of the gang aboard the musical Character Ambassador Express rolling through the Zoo featuring good ol’ country classics. Don’t miss other feature attractions such as Trades of Tradition, the Animals On Safari Show, or stopping by the Animal Encounter Village to visit animals up close, or watching the animals bob for apples as they take part in the Zoo’s Fall Fest.

For a full list of activities and a schedule of events, visit the Columbus Zoo’s event calendar at and don’t forget to print this coupon for reduced admission. See coupon for details.