Fans invited to Columbus Blue Jackets training camp, practices

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Columbus Blue Jackets are getting ready for the upcoming season, and you’re invited to watch.

Fans are invited to come and watch as the team takes the ice at the OhioHealth Ice Haus on Saturday, September 16.

The doors will open at 8:00 am Saturday, with the OhioHealth Ice Haus practice running from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The team will then practice at Nationwide Arena for a few hours.

Admission is free for the event, and the first 1,000 fans will get a free long-sleeved Blue Jackets shirt from OhioHealth.

During training camp, fans are welcome to watch all practices in the OhioHealth Ice Haus. You can find the detailed schedule here.

The Blue Jackets are facing a challenging schedule this year, after a record-breaking 16-game winning streak last season.

“I don’t think we’re going to win 16 straight this year,” said Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach John Tortorella. “I’ll make that prediction. I don’t think we will. A lot of things have to go right for that to happen again. So, I just want us aware, that’s one year and we only played ten extra days.”

The Blue Jackets set franchise records last season with 50 wins and 108 points. Their 16-game streak was the second-longest in NHL history. But then, their season ended in a first-round playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It actually doesn’t matter what happened last year,” said Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. “This is the new year. It’s the biggest year for us and we have to prove it all over again.”