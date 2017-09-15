Fifth shooting reported overnight in Columbus, victim stable

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man walked into Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Police say the hospital called them to report a gunshot victim at 2:57 am.

The man was in stable condition, suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police say the victim told them he was shot at Lounge 13, on the 1300 block of E. Livingston Avenue.

This is the fifth report of a shooting overnight.

The first left a victim in critical condition. The second and third resulted in separate victims being transported in stable condition. The fourth shooting also left a victim in critical condition.

Police say there is no reason to believe they are connected.