Football Friday Nite: Week 4 scores

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A huge night under the lights on Football Friday Nite!

NBC4 will have highlights from the following games on Football Friday Nite at 11:15pm.

  • Central Crossing at Reynoldsburg
  • Hamilton Twp at Whitehall
  • Dublin Coffman at Olentangy
  • Worthington Kilbourne at Thomas Worthington
  • Westerville South at Upper Arlington
  • New Albany at Gahanna
  • Beechcroft at Mifflin
  • Licking Valley at Utica
  • Granville at Johnstown
  • Hilliard Bradley at Hilliard Darby
  • Olentangy Liberty at Hilliard Davidson

Thursday’s Scores

  • Ashville Teays Valley 55, Bloom-Carroll 20
  • Batavia Clermont NE 21, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8
  • Beavercreek 41, Lebanon 35, 2OT
  • Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Louisville Aquinas 7
  • Cin. Gamble Montessori 42, Cin. College Prep. 0
  • Clayton Northmont 48, Vandalia Butler 13
  • Day. Dunbar 60, Cin. Shroder 21
  • Day. Ponitz Tech. 32, Cin. Riverview East 0
  • Hannibal River 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 21
  • Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41, Parma Normandy 8
  • St. Marys, W.Va. 63, Marietta 19

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s